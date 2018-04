The win will be a confidence boost for Elise Mertens before Roland Garros, as Lugano is also a clay court event. The 22-year-old, a sensation at the Australian Open this January with a semi-final, clinched her third career title after back-to-back wins in Hobart.

Mertens played with confidence and was in control of the match most of the time. She only needed one match point to seal the win. Sabalenka, a 20-year-old, is the world's number 61, while Mertens is top-20.