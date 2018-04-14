It was his excellent work that kept Genk at bay during an injury time onslaught at the end of the second half.

Rezaei opened the scoring for Charleroi on 11 minutes after they had somewhat generously been awarded a penalty. Malinovski was adjudged to have fouled Rezaei and the match referee Erik Lambrechts pointed to the penalty spot. Ilaimaharitra made it 2-0 to Charleroi 10 minutes later.

Racing Genk’s response was swift. However, Aidoo’s effort hit the far post. Genk’s first goal came from Seck off a Pozuelo corner on 36 minutes. The first half ended 2-1 to Sporting Charleroi.

The second half opened with a great chance for Genk after a defensive blunder by Matos. However, Samatta lacked that finishing touch. Racing Genk’s equalizer came 5 minutes later after Pozuelo chiped the ball over the Charleroi defence givining Ndongala all he needed to shoot the ball into the far corner of goal.

There was still just over half an hour to go. The best chances of the rest of the game both fell to Racing Genk in stoppage time. However, both Trossard and Pozuelo’s efforts were unable to find the back of the net and the match ended 2-2.

After 3 games Sporting Charleroi are 4 in the Play-off I table with 27 points. Racing Genk are 5th with 26 points. However, this could change depending on the result of the match between Standard de Liège’s and AA Gent on Saturday evening.