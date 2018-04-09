A Kalu header was cleared from the line but deflected back into goal off Club Brugge’s Mechele. AA Gent were one-up, a lead that they weren’t going to give up easily. AA Gent had chances to widen their lead through Gigot, Kalu and Dejaegere.

Club Brugge didn’t come into the game until midway through the 1st half. However, Refaelov and Vanaken failed to find the back of the net.

The second half saw Club Brugge pile on the pressure. However, AA Gent were able to stand their ground and the 3 points were for the Buffaloes. Club Brugge still lead Play-Off I with 37 points. AA Gent are 2nd with 31 points.