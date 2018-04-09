A Kalu header was cleared from the line but deflected back into goal off Club Brugge’s Mechele. AA Gent were one-up, a lead that they weren’t going to give up easily. AA Gent had chances to widen their lead through Gigot, Kalu and Dejaegere.
Club Brugge didn’t come into the game until midway through the 1st half. However, Refaelov and Vanaken failed to find the back of the net.
The second half saw Club Brugge pile on the pressure. However, AA Gent were able to stand their ground and the 3 points were for the Buffaloes. Club Brugge still lead Play-Off I with 37 points. AA Gent are 2nd with 31 points.
Wins for Excel Mouscron and Zulte Waregem
The final 2 Play-off II games of the weekend were played on Sunday evening, both of which in Group A. Excel Mouscron beat their near-neighbours KV Kortrijk 2-1. KV Kortrijk took the lead on 14 minutes through a Mezague own goal.
However, a Awoniyi goal on 35 minutes and a Mohamed penalty on 85 minutes were enough to give Mouscron victory. Excel Mouscron heads the group with 6 points from 2 games. KV Kortrijk are 3rd with 3 points. 2 first half goals from Bongonda and De Pauw were enough to give Zulte Waregem a 2-1 win away at Waasland-Beveren.
Waasland-Beveren’s goal came from a Thelin penalty on 75 minutes. Zulte Waregem are second in Group A with 4 points from 2 games. Waasland-Beveren are bottom with 0 points.