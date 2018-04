The cyclist that is a team mate of amongst others Wout Van Aert collapsed while he was riding downhill.

His team mates have confirmed that Michael at Goolaerts suffered cardiac arrest. However, no further details are yet known about the exact circumstances of what happened.

The 23-year-old was resuscitated and taken to hospital in Lille by helicopter. VRT Sport sources say that the cyclist is in a serious condition and as of 4:30pm on Sunday was still receiving treatment.