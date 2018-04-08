Genk produced the best football in an at times pithy match. The only goal of the game came on 49 minutes when Trossard scored from the penalty spot after Pocognoli’s pushing inside the box was punished by the match referee Bram Van Driessche.

During the second half much of the aggression seen during last month’s cup final re-surfaced and there was no shortage of fouls. Standard appeared to have equalised five minutes from time. However, Emond’s goal was disallowed for off-side and the scored remained 1-0 in KRC Genk’s favour. Both Standard and Genk have 25 points and are joint 5th.