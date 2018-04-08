Genk produced the best football in an at times pithy match. The only goal of the game came on 49 minutes when Trossard scored from the penalty spot after Pocognoli’s pushing inside the box was punished by the match referee Bram Van Driessche.
During the second half much of the aggression seen during last month’s cup final re-surfaced and there was no shortage of fouls. Standard appeared to have equalised five minutes from time. However, Emond’s goal was disallowed for off-side and the scored remained 1-0 in KRC Genk’s favour. Both Standard and Genk have 25 points and are joint 5th.
Play-off II
In Play-off II Group A Lierse SK enjoyed a 2-1 win away at OH Leuven. Lierse SK is third with 3rd with 3 points. OH Leuven has 1 point and is 5th.
In Group B Beerschot-Wilrijk drew 2-2 at home against Sporting Lokeren, KV Oostende drew 1-1 at home against KAS Eupen and Sint-Truiden beat Royal Football Club Antwerp.
Lokeren head the group with 4 points, Sint-Truiden are 2nd with 3 points, Beerschot-Wilrijk is 3rd 2 points, KV Oostende is 4th (2 points) KAS Eupen is 5th (2 points) and Royal Football Club Antwerp is 6th with 1 point.