Club Brugge’s performance was far being their best this season. However, they can thank the video referee for (correctly as it turned out) awarding them a penalty in the 92 minute of play after KRC Genk’s Uroner had made contact with Ruud Vormer inside the box.

It was substitute Rafaelov that did the honours and Club Brugge claimed victory in their first Play-off I match of the 2017-2018 season. AA Gent will get the chance to close the gap on Club Brugge to 6 points when they play against them in Ghent next Sunday.

However, even then it still seem unlikely that any club other than Club Brugge will bet his season’s League Champions. This is football though, so you never know.