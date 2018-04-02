Whether either teams’ fans will be satisfied with the 3-3 score is of course a different story.

Akpala opened the scoring for KV Oostende on 28 minutes. Mendy’s penalty goal for Antwerp made for a half time score of 1-1. Zivkovic made it 2-1 to Zulte Waregem 7 minutes into the second half.

However, goals from Ardaiz on 55 minutes and Owusu on 60 minutes saw Antwerp take the lead for the first time in the match. Antwerp’s Nader Ghandri was sent off for his second bookable offence on 71 minutes.

Despite being a man down, Antwerp maintained their lead until the 88th minute when Gano scored from the penalty spot for KV Oostende.

The match ended in a 3-all draw.

