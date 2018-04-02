Two second half goals were enough to see AA Gent leapfrog over Sporting Anderlecht into second place in the Play-off I table. Although goalless the first half produced some attractive football.

The second half saw AA Gent take the lead on 47 minutes through Dejaegere. Anderlecht had their chances to draw level. However, the home side failed to capitalise on them and AA push forward again in the latter stages of the game.

Kubo’s 86th minute goal scored on the rebound was more than enough to ensure the visitors of victory. The result sees AA Gent move up into 2nd place with 28 points, Sporting Anderlecht are 3rd also with 28 points.