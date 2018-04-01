The Dane Mads Pedersen and Belgium’s Philippe Gilbert came in second and third respectively. It was the 102nd Tour of Flanders.

The race was ridden over a 264.7km course between Antwerp and Oudenaarde and included a number of notorious hill climbs. Niki Terpstra came in just ten seconds ahead of the Danish Champion Mads Pedersen that came in just ahead of last year’s winner Philippe Gilbert. It was the 9th victory by a Dutch cyclist in the Tour of Flanders.

Niki Terpstra pulled ahead during the ascent of the Kwaremont and embarked on a solo Mads Pedersen and Peter Sagan went in hot pursuit, but Sagen soon gave up. Pedersen gave it all he had, but was unable to catch Terpstra. The Dutch rider maintained his lead and became the first Dutchman since Adrie van der Poel in 1986 to win the Tour of Flanders.