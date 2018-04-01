Dutch triumph at the Tour of Flanders Author: MB

Sun 01/04/2018 - 17:28 MB The Dutch cyclist Niki Terpstra has won this year’s Tour of Flanders cycle race. The Quick Step Floors rider’s victory in the men’s race comes after another Dutch Cyclist Anna van der Breggen won the women’s race earlier on Sunday afternoon. The Dane Mads Pedersen and Belgium’s Philippe Gilbert came in second and third respectively. It was the 102nd Tour of Flanders.

The race was ridden over a 264.7km course between Antwerp and Oudenaarde and included a number of notorious hill climbs. Niki Terpstra came in just ten seconds ahead of the Danish Champion Mads Pedersen that came in just ahead of last year’s winner Philippe Gilbert. It was the 9th victory by a Dutch cyclist in the Tour of Flanders.

Niki Terpstra pulled ahead during the ascent of the Kwaremont and embarked on a solo Mads Pedersen and Peter Sagan went in hot pursuit, but Sagen soon gave up. Pedersen gave it all he had, but was unable to catch Terpstra. The Dutch rider maintained his lead and became the first Dutchman since Adrie van der Poel in 1986 to win the Tour of Flanders.