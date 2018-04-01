Excel Mouscron too enjoyed a comfortable win, 3-0 away at Lierse SK. In Group B Sporting Lokeren beat Sint-Truiden 1-0 and KAS Eupen draw 2-2 at home with Beerschot Wilrijk. The remaining match in both groups will be played on Easter Monday.
Author: MBPlay-off II kicked off on Saturday
