In a disappointing first half Charleroi defended vigorously and Standard was unable to break through the Zebras defensive ring of steel. The second half started better will a 144 km/h shot from Standard’s cup hero Edmond.

Charleroi was unable to make the most of a blunder by Standard and Ilaimaharitra waste the opportunity to create a scoring chance with a poor cross. The match seemed to heading towards a disappointing goalless draw.

However, a great goal by Edmilson Junior on 84 minutes was enough to ensure that Standard took all three points. The result sees Standard de Liège move up to 5th place with 25 points. Sporting Charleroi remain 3rd with 26 points.

However, these positions could change depending on the results of this weekend’s other Play-off I games.