In Rio de Janeiro Diederick Schelfhout (loss of muscle function) and Kris Bosmans (hemiplegic) won silver and bronze in the kilometre time trial (class C3). The US's Joseph Berenyi won the event. Minutes later Griet Hoet, who is sight impaired and is guided by Anneleen Monsieur won silver in the 3 kilometre tandem pursuit (class B). The UK's Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall won the event. Last year Hoet and Monsieur only managed bronze.

Belgian Paralympians now have a four medal tally in Rio after Diederick Schelfhout won silver in the 3 kilometre individual pursuit on Thursday. Hoet and Monsieur have high hopes of more Belgian silverware in Saturday's 1 kilometre time trial.