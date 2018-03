This was enough to ensure overall victory and beat off competition from his rival, the Italian skater Andrea Giovanni.

Bart Swing finished 8 points ahead of Giovanni who was 2nd. The South Korean Olympic champion Lee Seung-Hoon was 3rd, 16 points behind Bart Swings.

Prior to the start of the final World Cup match Bart as Swings was 4th. However, the top 2 of Lee and Wenger were not competing and only Giovanni stood between him and World Cup glory