A delighted Eléonor Sana told the VRT “We’re so happy. We have been preparing for these winter games for the past 4 years and it has paid off”.

But what did she make of her descent? "I was stressed, because it went really quickly. I was sometimes a little scared, but now I can look back with satisfaction”.

Eléonor Sana’s guide during her descent was her sister Chloë. Chloë told the VRT that "We egged each other on continuously. We were talking to each other all the time so as to ensure that we remained close to each other”.

Eléonor Sana will be in action again over the next few day in a number of disciplines that include Slalom skiing.



