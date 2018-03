After a trek of 184 kilometres cycling alone the 23-year-old reached Piazza del Campo, 39 seconds ahead of France’s Romain Bardet. Belgium’s Wout van Aert was third 58 seconds behind the leader. Pieter Serry, who was ninth, was the third Belgian among the first ten.

Benoot is only the second Belgium to win this race. In 2011 Philippe Gilbert also accomplished the feat.