Both goals were dubious to say the least Standard’s Carcelle scored on 31 minutes and the goal stood despite Poke being a country mile off-side.

Dennis’ equaliser for Club Bruges stood despite it the fact that it easily could have been annulled for pushing. Good work from the Standard keep Ochoa denied Club Bruges a winning goal in the closing stages of the game.

The result leaves Standard 7th with 38 points from 28 games. Club Bruges remain top with 61 points.