It was the 70th Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (cat. 1.BC) race. The 24-year-old Dutchman completed the 200.1 kilometre course in 4 hours 53 minutes and 9 seconds. The French rider Arnaud Démare (FDJ) was second and the Italian Sonny Colbrelli (TBM) was third. The quickest Belgian was ninth-placed Julien Vermote (DDD).

The race win was Groenewegen 4th of the season. Previously he won a stage in the Tour of Dubai (2.BC) and two stages in the Tour of the Algarve (2.BC). Last year’s Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne race was won by the Slovak rider Peter Sagan.



