Garcia’s goal 10 minutes from time might well be the goal that saves KAS Eupen from relegation. The goal came just 2 minutes after Silas Gnaka had been sent off for his second bookable offence of the game.

Sporting Lokeren that are also still not 100% out of relegation danger, opened the scoring on 7 minutes through Hupperts. However, goals from Raspentino on 24 minutes and Ocansey on 37 minutes made for a half time score of 2-1 to KAS Eupen.

Cevallos made it 2-2 12 minutes into the second half. Despite having gone down to 10 men Eupen went flat out and Garcia’s goal was enough to give the Panda’s at 3-2 victory.

KAS Eupen are now second to bottom with 24 points from 28 games. Sporting Lokeren are 1 place higher in 14th place with 28 points.