The Astana cyclist slipped way from the leading pack in the closing stages of the race, winning with a time of 4 hours, 52 minutes and 2 seconds.

Team Sky’s Lukasz Wiśniowski was second with Sep Vanmarcke being the first Belgian to finish. The EP Drapac rider came in third.

This was the 73rd time that the race formerly Omloop Het Volk was ridden.