The Dutch skater Sven Kramer was ahead after a couple of laps. However, Swings, Lee and the Dutch skater that came third Verweij, overtook Kramer to take the medals.

Seung-Hoon Lee finished well ahead of the rest amassing 60 points, Bart Swings was second with 40 points, and third placed Verweij took 20 points.

Bart Swings will go down in history as the first Belgium to win a medal at the Winter Olympics in the 21st century.

