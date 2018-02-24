Meanwhile, Antwerp are 7th. With the teams behind them still left to play this weekend, a Play-Off I spot seems to be becoming less and less likely for the team that was promoted at the end of season.

Antwerp paid the price for a series of fouls committed by their players. They had amassed 3 yellow cards after just 15 minutes and went down to 10 men when Batubinsika was sent off on 37 minutes.

KRC Genk took the lead on 5 minutes through Malinovsky. However, the match remained balanced even after Antwerp went a man down. It wasn’t until 12 minutes from time that Pozuelo made it 2-0 to Genk. It was then pretty much over and out for RFC Antwerp.

Goals from Karelis on 85 minutes and Ndongola on 89 minutes made for a final score of 4-0 in KRC Genk’s favour. The result sees KRC Genk move up to 5th place with 41 points from 28 games. RFC Antwerp are 7th 38 points.

These league positions could change according to the results of the weekend’s other games.

