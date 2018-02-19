There is always something a little special about games between Sporting Charleroi and Standard de Liège the two biggest clubs from the two biggest cities in Wallonia have some of Belgium’s most fanatical supporters ensuring a heated atmosphere when both teams meet.

There was a lot at stake for both teams. Victory for Standard would have ensured that they enter the top 6, while a win for Charleroi would have seen them close the gap with the league-leaders Club Brugge to 9 points. It was a hard-fought game with no fewer than 10 yellow card, two of which went to Standard’s Kostas Laifis who was sent off on 65 minutes. Sporting Charleroi’s goal came from the resulting penalty, Rezael scoring from the spot on 66 minutes.

Despite being down to 10 men Standard fought back and Orlando Sá made it 1-1 on 76 minutes. There were chances at both ends on during the closing stages of the match.

Nevertheless, the score remained 1-1. Sporting Charleroi are second in the league with 49 points from 27 games. Standard de Liège are 8th with 37 points.