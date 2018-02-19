KV Mechelen got off to a flying start. In the first minute the former AA Gent player Matthys gave the Buffaloes a taste of what was to come. Just a minute later Tainmont found the back of the net and it was 1-0 to KV Mechelen.

An out of sorts AA Gent was unable to respond. The home side’s lacklustre performance was punished still further when Rits put KV Mechelen 2-0 up on 19 minutes.

AA Gent remained vulnerable in the back on the flank defenders Machado and Foket. AA Gent’s only chance of the fell to Janga.

