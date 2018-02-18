In a match with no fewer than three penalties (two of which were converted the clash between the league-leaders Club Brugge and KRC Genk ended all square.

Karelis opened the scoring for Genk on 11. Vanaken equalised for Club from the penalty spot on 16 minutes. The half ended 1-1. Karelis missed on a chance to put Genk ahead from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Club took the lead through a Vanaken goal on 61 minutes. However, their hopes of taking all three points were dashed when Malinovsky equalised for KRC Genk from the penalty spot on 84 minutes.

The result leaves Club Brugge top with 60 points from 27 games. KRC Genk are 6th with 38 points. However they could drop back depending of the results of Sunday’s games.