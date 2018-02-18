In a match with no fewer than three penalties (two of which were converted the clash between the league-leaders Club Brugge and KRC Genk ended all square.
Karelis opened the scoring for Genk on 11. Vanaken equalised for Club from the penalty spot on 16 minutes. The half ended 1-1. Karelis missed on a chance to put Genk ahead from the penalty spot early in the second half.
Club took the lead through a Vanaken goal on 61 minutes. However, their hopes of taking all three points were dashed when Malinovsky equalised for KRC Genk from the penalty spot on 84 minutes.
The result leaves Club Brugge top with 60 points from 27 games. KRC Genk are 6th with 38 points. However they could drop back depending of the results of Sunday’s games.
KAS Eupen remain bottom
KAS Eupen remain bottom after having thrown away a 2-0 lead to lose their match away at Zulte Waregem 3-2. Eupen took the lead on 13 minutes through Koné. A Bjørdal own goal on 40 made it 2-0 to Eupen.
However 2 goals from Harbaoui on 41 and 44 minutes made for a half times score of 2-2. Hamalainen’s goal on 64 minutes proved to be enough to ensure Zulte Waregem of victory.
The result sees KAS Eupen remain bottom with 21 points from 27 games. Zulte Waregem are 11th with 31 points.
KV Kortrijk in top 6 after 1-0 win
A 1-0 win away at Sporting Lokeren was enough to ensure that KV Kortrijk move up into the top 6. Chevalier’s 73rd minute goal gave KV Kortrijk victory.
The West Flemings are now 5th with 39 points from 27 games. Sporting Lokeren are 14th with 28 points.
All square at the Bosuil
Royal Football Club Antwerp’s home game against KV Oostende ended in a goalless draw.
The result leaves RFC Antwerp 7th with 38 points from 27 games (this could change depending on Sunday’s results). KV Oostende are 12th with 30 points.