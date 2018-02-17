With Dedoncker and Kums out the Anderlecht Coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck had to be creative. Morioka remained on the bench, while Gerkens and Lokonga formed Anderlecht’s creative midfield duo. Teodorczyk was sent up front.

This botched together team failed to produce anything in the way of good football. Gerkens tried to step into Kums shoes, but was unable to make much of an impression.