It is the first time since 2012 that our country’s Fed Cup team has failed to qualify for the World Group. This is despite Belgium having started the weekend well.

Elise Mertens won her first match on Saturday against her French opponent Pauline Parmentier (WTA-91). Then both Kirsten Flipkens and Elise Mertens were defeated Kristina Mladenovic (WTA-13).

Then Alison Van Uytvanck did what she had to do to keep our team’s hopes alive when she beat Pauline Parmentier.

The doubles was to be the decisive match. However, it was not to be for the Belgians. The match ended 6-4, 2-6-2 in France’s favour. Exit Belgium. France will take on the winner of the first round matches between The Netherlands and the United in the next round during the weekend of 21 and 22 April.