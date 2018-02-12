Top three all fail to win Author: MB

Mon 12/02/2018 - 10:27 MB None of the top three clubs in the Belgian First Division was able to win over the weekend. The league-leaders Club Brugge and second placed Sporting Charleroi both drew their respective matches. Third-placed Sporting Anderlecht lost their match away at KV Oostende.

Meanwhile, a thrilling climax saw Standard de Liège win their home game against Excel Mouscron. On-form Standard are now just a hare’s breadth of a top 6 place that would see them qualify for Play-off I.

At the bottom of the table KV Mechelen had an important 1-0 home win against KAS Eupen. Malinwa leap-frog over Eupen and are now second-from bottom with one point more than the Pandas.

The weekend’s results

Racing Genk 3-1 Zulte Waregem
KV Oostende 2-0 Anderlecht
Kortrijk 4-0 Antwerp
KV Mechelen 1-0 Eupen
AA Gent 3-0 STVV
Waasland-Beveren 1-1 Club Brugge
Standard 4-3 Excel Mouscron
Charleroi 1-1 Lokeren

 

The league table after 26 games

1 Club Brugge 59 points
2 Charleroi  48 points
3 Anderlecht  46 points
4 AA Gent   43 points 
5 Racing Genk 37 points
6 Antwerp    37 points
7 Kortrijk    36 points
8 Standard   36 points
9 Waasland-Beveren 34 points
10 STVV   33 points
11 KV Oostende 29 points
12 Excel Moeskroen 29 points
13 Zulte Waregem  28 points
14 Lokeren     28 points
15 KV Mechelen 22 points
16 Eupen           21 points