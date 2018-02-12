Meanwhile, a thrilling climax saw Standard de Liège win their home game against Excel Mouscron. On-form Standard are now just a hare’s breadth of a top 6 place that would see them qualify for Play-off I.
At the bottom of the table KV Mechelen had an important 1-0 home win against KAS Eupen. Malinwa leap-frog over Eupen and are now second-from bottom with one point more than the Pandas.
The weekend’s results
Racing Genk 3-1 Zulte Waregem
KV Oostende 2-0 Anderlecht
Kortrijk 4-0 Antwerp
KV Mechelen 1-0 Eupen
AA Gent 3-0 STVV
Waasland-Beveren 1-1 Club Brugge
Standard 4-3 Excel Mouscron
Charleroi 1-1 Lokeren
The league table after 26 games
1 Club Brugge 59 points
2 Charleroi 48 points
3 Anderlecht 46 points
4 AA Gent 43 points
5 Racing Genk 37 points
6 Antwerp 37 points
7 Kortrijk 36 points
8 Standard 36 points
9 Waasland-Beveren 34 points
10 STVV 33 points
11 KV Oostende 29 points
12 Excel Moeskroen 29 points
13 Zulte Waregem 28 points
14 Lokeren 28 points
15 KV Mechelen 22 points
16 Eupen 21 points