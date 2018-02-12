Meanwhile, a thrilling climax saw Standard de Liège win their home game against Excel Mouscron. On-form Standard are now just a hare’s breadth of a top 6 place that would see them qualify for Play-off I.

At the bottom of the table KV Mechelen had an important 1-0 home win against KAS Eupen. Malinwa leap-frog over Eupen and are now second-from bottom with one point more than the Pandas.