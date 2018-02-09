Standard took a 4-1 advantage from the first leg with them to Bruges. Orlando Sa opened the scoring for Standard on 5 minutes. It was going to be a difficult evening for Club Brugge.

However, the league-leaders didn’t lose heart. Vanaken equalised for Club 3 minutes from half time. Club Brugge would need to score more 4 goals in the second half if they were win the tie. Diaby put Club Brugge 2-1 up on the night on 63 minutes.

Could a miracle be in the making? Edmond equalised for Standard on 72 minutes. Club Brugge now had 20 minutes to score 4 goals. The substitute Clasie made it 3-2 to Club on 76 minutes.

However, this proved to be too little, too late and the match ended 3-2 to Club Brugge on the night and 6-4 to Standard on aggregate.