KV Kortrijk were a little to defensive in the early stages of the match. However, after a sloppy opening 15 minutes Genk struck when Seck scored from a corner with a powerful shot.

The goal failed to bring much more excitement into the game and it wasn’t until 10 minutes before half-time that KV Kortrijk had a chance to equalise. However, for some inexplicable reason Perbet failed to make it 1-1.

Just before half time Pozuelo’s free kick hit the bar for Genk, while at the other end Chevalier was unable to make the most of Genk’s defensive blunders.