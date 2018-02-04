Things didn't start too bad for Anderlecht as a header by Silvère Ganvoula gave them an early lead. But halfway through the first half KVM were enjoying a surprise lead, after a Hassane Bandé effort and an own-goal by Anderlecht defender Uros Spajic. Bandé's goal was Mechelen's first in 10 hours and 5 minutes of football.

Anderlecht kept struggling, but Ganvoula equalised. KVM had occasions to score as well, but missed and almost got punished for it in the end. However, Morioka missed the penalty (photo). The draw brings third-placed Anderlecht's tally to 46 points, but leaders Club Brugge or second-placed Charleroi can widen the gap as they play against one another on Sunday evening.

The draw keeps KV Mechelen just two points behind Eupen, one week before they meet in a direct clash to avoid relegation, in Mechelen.