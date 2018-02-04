23-year-old Wout Van Aert had mostly been beaten by Mathieu van der Poel during the course of the present season. The Dutchman was therefore considered as the big race favourite. "I knew what I had to do: keep an eye on Mathieu and stay close to him in the opening lap", Van Aert confessed to reporters after the race.

But the heavy course, hilly and muddy with a lot of running involved, proved a bonus for Van Aert. He found his pace in the second round and left Van der Poel behind, to everyone's surprise.

Van der Poel had been unlucky last year, but his hopes of wiping this out to take his first rainbow jersey, soon dashed. Van Aert built up a comfortable lead. A crash in the end could not bother him, although he said about that "it made me lose my rhythm for half a lap."