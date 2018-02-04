Roodhooft decided to launch a complaint. "My wife was shocked, because I was bleeding in my face. When police arrived, a couple of security people pointed at us as the one who started the brawl. So we were handcuffed and taken away to be questioned. When we were at the police station, police had been briefed and we were allowed to go."

Sanne Cant was clearly touched by the incident. "She sent me a text message saying "What a bummer". You have to know that a lot of attention went to the incident afterwards, instead of her success. But we celebrated the world title after all."

Roodhooft adds that "certainly not the whole security team needs to be blamed. There were other security members who were more reasonable. This needs to be said as well."