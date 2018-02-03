It's Cant's second triumph in two years. Last year, Cant was the first ever Belgian female cyclocross rider to become World Champion. In Valkenburg, Cant (27) had a tense battle with Compton.

Each of them tried to go solo, but the other one pulled back. In the final lap, it was Cant who took the upper hand on a particularly muddy and tricky course. Cant broke away and stood strong until the finish. 39-year-old Compton came second, 12 seconds behind Cant. Dutchwoman Lucinda Brand came third.

The World Championships end tomorrow afternoon with the men's race. Local rider Mathieu van der Poel is the big favourite. His main challenger should be Belgian Wout Van Aert.