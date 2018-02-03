The Liège Country Hall first saw Ruben Bemelmans playing against Marton Fucsovics. Though Bemelmans (ATP-120) is ranked some 60 places below his opponent, he won the game in 4 sets: 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Belgium's top ace, David Goffin, next took on a challenge from Attila Balazs. Top-10 player Goffin (ATP-7) was no match for his opponent (ATP-227) taking it in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-0. Crowd favourite Goffin celebrated his 10th successive victory in the Davis Cup, taking Belgium to a 2-0 lead on the opening day.

Belgium, steered by Captain Johan Van Herck (top photo) have high ambitions again this year, after losing last year's final against France in Lille.