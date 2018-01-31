The West Flemings outclassed the Limburgers for much of the match and deserved to win. However, if KRC Genk keep a clean sheet and score one goal or more it will be them that go through to the final and not KV Kortrijk.

KRC Genk took the lead on 18 minutes through Ingvartsen. Ajurgan equalised for KV Kortrijk on 24 minutes. KV Kortrijk took the lead 12 minutes later thanks to a goal from Azouni.

Buffel equalised for Genk in the second minute of injury time and the half ended 2-2. In the second half Rougeaux scored the winning goal for KV Kortrijk on 88 minutes. The match ended 2-2 to KV Kortrijk.