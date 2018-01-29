The sell-out crowd at Standard de Liège's game against Sporting Anderlecht was treated a match that saw no fewer than 5 goals scored in the first half and another 2, 1 of which was disallowed, scored in the second half.

Add to that numerous other scoring opportunities and the fans in the stadium and those watching on TV at bars and in homes across the land certainly got value for money.

Orlando Sa opened the scoring for Standard on 6 minutes. 8 minutes later Anderlecht’s Hanni (photo below) scored the first goal of what turned out to be a first half hat trick. Luyindama put Standard 2-1 up on 24 minutes.

Hanni equalised for Anderlecht on 41 minutes. His third goal of the half, 3 minutes later, made for a half time score of 3-2 to Anderlecht.