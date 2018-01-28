In the 6pm kick-off second-placed Sporting Charleroi could only manage a 1-1 at home against Royal Football Club Antwerp. Antwerp took the lead on 36 minutes through Oulare.
Charleroi draw level 2 minutes into the second half with a goal from Benavente. Antwerp’s Alexander Corryn was given his marching orders (photo above) on 70 minutes and the visitors went down to nine men when Bayan Sall was sent off for his second bookable offence of the game ten minutes later.
The result sees Sporting Charleroi remain second with second with 46 points from 24 games. However, they could drop down to third place if Sporting Anderlecht beat Standard de Liège on Sunday evening.
Antwerp are 4th with 37 points. They too could slip back a place if AA Gent beat Club Brugge on Sunday afternoon.
The end of a good week for KAS Eupen
After having moved off the bottom spot mid-week, KAS Eupen made it 5 points out of 9 with a goalless draw at KV Kortrijk.
KV Kortrijk are now 9th with 30 points, while KAS Eupen remain second to bottom with 20 points.
Plenty of goals, but no winner
The match between Waasland-Beveren and Zulte Waregem ended in a 2-2 draw. Thelin opened the scoring for Waasland-Beveren from the penalty spot on 11 minutes.
Zulte Waregem equalised through Harbaoui on 60 minutes, taking the lead 4 minutes later through Olayinka. Waasland-Beveren’s equaliser came on 81 minutes through Cools.
The result leaves Waasland-Beveren 8th with 30 points. Standard could leapfrog over them if they beat Anderlecht on Sunday evening. Zulte Waregem are 12th with 27 points.
Limburg derby ends without a winner
A Malinovski goal for KRC Gent on 74 minutes and a Boll goal for Sint-Truiden on 79 minutes made for a 1-1 score line in Saturday evening’s Limburg derby.
The result leaves Sint-Truiden 6th with 33 points and KRC Gent 7th with 31 points. KRC Genk could slip back a place if Standard beat Anderlecht on Sunday evening.