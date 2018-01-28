In the 6pm kick-off second-placed Sporting Charleroi could only manage a 1-1 at home against Royal Football Club Antwerp. Antwerp took the lead on 36 minutes through Oulare.

Charleroi draw level 2 minutes into the second half with a goal from Benavente. Antwerp’s Alexander Corryn was given his marching orders (photo above) on 70 minutes and the visitors went down to nine men when Bayan Sall was sent off for his second bookable offence of the game ten minutes later.