KV Mechelen remain bottom after 2-0 home defeat Author: MB

Sat 27/01/2018 - 12:18 MB The first top flight match of the weekend was played on Friday evening. It was bad news for KV Meechelen and their many thousands of fans that packed into their stadium to watch them take on Excel Mouscron. After having slipped into bottom place, KV Mechelen desperately needed to get a result in what was their new Coach Dennis Van Wijck’s first game in charge.

However, it was not to be and goals from Excel Mouscron’s Mohamed on 38 minutes and Rotarlu two minutes into the second half made for a final score of 2-0 in the visitors’ favour. The result was KV Mechelen 6th straight defeat.

Whatever happens in Saturday evening’s game between KV Kortrijk and KAS Eupen, KV Mechelen will remain bottom of the league. With 6 games to go Malinwa are bottom with 18 points, 1 point less than KAS Eupen.

Meanwhile, Excel Mouscron move up to 10th place with 29 points from 24 games. However, they could slip back a place depending of the result of Sunday’s match between Standard de Liège and Sporting Anderlecht.