However, it was not to be and goals from Excel Mouscron’s Mohamed on 38 minutes and Rotarlu two minutes into the second half made for a final score of 2-0 in the visitors’ favour. The result was KV Mechelen 6th straight defeat.

Whatever happens in Saturday evening’s game between KV Kortrijk and KAS Eupen, KV Mechelen will remain bottom of the league. With 6 games to go Malinwa are bottom with 18 points, 1 point less than KAS Eupen.

Meanwhile, Excel Mouscron move up to 10th place with 29 points from 24 games. However, they could slip back a place depending of the result of Sunday’s match between Standard de Liège and Sporting Anderlecht.