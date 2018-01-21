Despite looking as though they were cruising to victory with what would have been only Club Brugge’s third league defeat of the season, Antwerp saw their hopes dashed when Tomecak made pulled one back on 89 minutes and Vormer put Club Brugge level in the second minute of stoppage time.

Despite their team having put on a strong performance against the side that has led the Belgian First Division for much of the season so far, Antwerp’s army of fans will go home this evening with a feeling of disappointment, thinking of what might have been.

The result sees Club Brugge finish the weekend with a commanding 9 point lead at the top. The West Flemings now have 54 points from 22 games. Royal Football Club Antwerp remain fourth and have 35 points.