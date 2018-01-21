There was no lack of goals in Saturday evening’s 6pm kick-off. Two teams from Liège province, Standard de Liège and KAS Eupen were the protagonists. Leye put Eupen one up on 13 minutes. Orlando Sa equalised for the home side Standard 5 minutes later.

Koné made it 2-1 to Eupen 5 minutes before half time, only for Orlando Sa to score another equaliser in the first minute of injury time. In the second half Eupen’s Leye was given his marching orders for his second bookable offense of the match on 67 minutes.

Just as the match seemed to be heading for a draw Pocognoli scored a late winning goal for Standard in the second minute of injury time. The result sees Standard move up in to 6th place with 29 points from 22 games. KAS Eupen remain bottom with 16 points.