There was no lack of goals in Saturday evening’s 6pm kick-off. Two teams from Liège province, Standard de Liège and KAS Eupen were the protagonists. Leye put Eupen one up on 13 minutes. Orlando Sa equalised for the home side Standard 5 minutes later.
Koné made it 2-1 to Eupen 5 minutes before half time, only for Orlando Sa to score another equaliser in the first minute of injury time. In the second half Eupen’s Leye was given his marching orders for his second bookable offense of the match on 67 minutes.
Just as the match seemed to be heading for a draw Pocognoli scored a late winning goal for Standard in the second minute of injury time. The result sees Standard move up in to 6th place with 29 points from 22 games. KAS Eupen remain bottom with 16 points.
Sint-Truiden out of top six
Waasland-Beveren have won their first match under their new coach Sven Vermant. They beat Sint-Truiden by 3 goals to 1. Goutas’ own-goal put Waasland-Beveren ahead on 12 minutes.
Boljevic extended their lead to 2-0 just 3 minutes later. Vetokele pulled one back for Sint-Truiden a minute later. We had to wait until the second half before there was another goal.
This time it was Thelin that scored from the penalty spot on 59 minutes to make it 3-1 to Waasland-Beveren. The results sees Sint-Truiden slip out of the top 6.
The Canaries have 29 points from 22 games and are 7th. Waasland-Beveren are 8th with 28 points.
An important win for Zulte Waregem
Two goals late in the second half were enough to ensure that Zulte Waregem took all three points from their trip to KV Mechelen.
De fauw made it 1-0 to the visitors on 81 minutes, while Harbaoui made it 2-0 on 86 minutes.
The result sees Zulte Waregem pull away from the bottom. They now have 23 points from 22 games and are third from bottom.
This is 5 points more than KV Mechelen that have 18 points, just 2 points more than the bottom club KAS Eupen.
First half goals decided West Flemish derby
Goals from Tomasevic on 8 minutes and Lombaerts on 20 minutes were enough to ensure KV Oostende of victory in the West Flemish derby on Saturday evening.
Chevallier scored KV Kortrijk’s goal on 33 minutes. The result sees KV Oostende move up to 12 place with 25 points from 22 games. KV Kortrijk are 10th with 26 points.