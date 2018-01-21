She beat the Croatian Petra Martic in two sets 7-6, 7-5. In a hard- fought first set that was decided by a tie-break Elise Mertens (WTA-37) eventually got the better of Petra Martic (WTA-81).

Mertens made a strong start, being 4-0 up at one stage.

However, Martic was not going to go quietly. She came back strongly and soon it was 4-4. The two were well matched in the latter stages of the set and at 6-6 a tie-break was required to decide who would take the first set.