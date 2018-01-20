Charleroi’s opening goal was in fact an own goal by Mouscron’s Huyghebaert on 17 minutes. It took some time for Excel Mouscron to recover.

They had a good chance of an equaliser on the half hour. Rotariu slipped through the off-side trap, but inexplicably shot over. With half time nearing Sporting Charleroi went on the offensive.

However, Rezaei and Benavente’s efforts failed to produce any goals.