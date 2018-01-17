In what was essentially a superfluous second half, Vanaken scored his second and Club Brugge’s 5th goal of the game on 64 minutes.

Mandala did appear to have spectacularly saved Vanaken's (photo) shot. However the match referee ruled that the ball went over the line and it was 5-1 to Club.

Club turned things down a gear and Charleroi knew that their situation was hopeless.The rest of the second half passed without much further event.

Club Brugge will take on Standard de Liège in a two-leg semi-final, the first leg of which will be played in two weeks’ time.