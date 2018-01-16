Day one of the tour will start in Brussels, pass through the Pajottenland area of Flemish Brabant before the cyclist climb the arduous Geraardsbergen Wall in East Flanders.

The route heads south through Hainaut to Charleroi before heading north again through Braine-le-Compte, the birthplace of the Chelsea footballer Eden Hazard, and back to Brussels where the 192 kilometre first stage will finish outside Laken Castle, the home of King Filip.



In addition to this the first stage will also pass through Sint-Pieters-Woluwe, the Brussels suburb where Eddy Merckx grew up and where he wore the yellow jersey for the first time. The route crosses four provinces and all three of Belgium’s regions.