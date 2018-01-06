If Ms Schauvliege decides to follow the advice of commission and not grant the permit it will put the plans in serious jeopardy.



The daily ‘De Tijd’ reports that after the Regional Surroundings Commission had issued negative advice for Ghelamco’s application for a surroundings permit, the developer decided to start a new application that it made directly with the Flemish regional authorities. A surroundings permit is a combination of an environment permit and a building permit.

Previously Ghelamco had seen its plans thwarted by local authorities. Its request for a building permit was turned down the Municipality of Grimbergen and their application for an environment permit also fell on deaf ears with the Flemish Brabant provincial authorities.

A request for a combined “surroundings permit” appeared to offer a way out. However, now this too seems to have reached a dead end.

The Region Surroundings Permit Commission has advised against granting a permit due to transport issues (potential gridlock on the Brussels Orbital Motorway) and the size of the project (too big). There are also elements that don’t tie in with the environmental impact report that was drawn up in 2016.