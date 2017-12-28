Leaders Club Brugge beat Excelsior Mouscron 4-2 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak for home games in the Belgian league to almost two years. They have 53 points from 21 games, which is almost a European record. Brugge have also scored 53 goals, swallowing only 19 goals: they are by far the best.
The gap with second-placed Charleroi is 12 points. Charleroi whipped Zulte Waregem 0-4 (Zulte had two players sent off). Zulte Waregem were battling for European football at first, but now find themselves fighting against relegation.
A happy New Year for Antwerp FC
Third-placed Anderlecht extended the gap with four-placed AA Gent by taking it 1-0 in a direct clash. The game maybe didn't deserve a winner but Sofiane Hanni managed to score in the rebound after the break. It was a special match for Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck, who left AA Gent earlier this autumn.
AA Gent were leapfrogged by newly-promoted Royal Antwerp FC, the revelations of the league so far. Antwerp took it 0-3 at Sint-Truiden and are at an unexpected fourth place. Standard could climb into the top-6, but failed to do so as they lost 2-1 at Kortrijk, in a match marred by incidents.
Renewed hopes for Eupen's Pandas
Eupen are bottom with 16 points, but are just 2 points behind KV Mechelen and 4 points behind Zulte Waregem. Eupen beat Waasland Beveren 1-0, while KV Mechelen find themselves in dire straits now after losing at Lokeren.