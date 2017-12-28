Club Brugge rule, Antwerp FC surprise Author: Michaël Torfs

Stallone Limbombe opened the score for Antwerp FC.
Thu 28/12/2017 - 12:38 Michaël Torfs In football, the winter break has started after 21 of the 30 regular days of play. The top flight clubs played their last matches of the year yesterday, with KV Kortrijk drowning Standard and Antwerp FC beating Sint-Truiden. The Great Old, as the Antwerp club is called, is now in 4th position.

Leaders Club Brugge beat Excelsior Mouscron 4-2 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak for home games in the Belgian league to almost two years. They have 53 points from 21 games, which is almost a European record. Brugge have also scored 53 goals, swallowing only 19 goals: they are by far the best.

The gap with second-placed Charleroi is 12 points. Charleroi whipped Zulte Waregem 0-4 (Zulte had two players sent off). Zulte Waregem were battling for European football at first, but now find themselves fighting against relegation.

A happy New Year for Antwerp FC

Third-placed Anderlecht extended the gap with four-placed AA Gent by taking it 1-0 in a direct clash. The game maybe didn't deserve a winner but Sofiane Hanni managed to score in the rebound after the break. It was a special match for Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck, who left AA Gent earlier this autumn.

AA Gent were leapfrogged by newly-promoted Royal Antwerp FC, the revelations of the league so far. Antwerp took it 0-3 at Sint-Truiden and are at an unexpected fourth place. Standard could climb into the top-6, but failed to do so as they lost 2-1 at Kortrijk, in a match marred by incidents.

Renewed hopes for Eupen's Pandas

Eupen are bottom with 16 points, but are just 2 points behind KV Mechelen and 4 points behind Zulte Waregem. Eupen beat Waasland Beveren 1-0, while KV Mechelen find themselves in dire straits now after losing at Lokeren.