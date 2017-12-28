Leaders Club Brugge beat Excelsior Mouscron 4-2 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak for home games in the Belgian league to almost two years. They have 53 points from 21 games, which is almost a European record. Brugge have also scored 53 goals, swallowing only 19 goals: they are by far the best.

The gap with second-placed Charleroi is 12 points. Charleroi whipped Zulte Waregem 0-4 (Zulte had two players sent off). Zulte Waregem were battling for European football at first, but now find themselves fighting against relegation.