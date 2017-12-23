Sporting Lokeren have earned themselves three valuable points from their trip to Royal Football Club Antwerp.

Goals from Michel on 15 minutes and Hupperts on 61 minutes made for a 2-1 score. Antwerp’s goal came from Owusu on 59 minutes.

The result sees Sporting Lokeren shoot up the table. They are now 11th with 21 points from 20 games. Royal Football Club Antwerp slip back a place and are now 5th in the table with 31 points.