AA Gent left it until the 7th minute of stoppage time to score a winning goal in a hard-fought match against Sporting Charleroi. It was Jaremstjoek that did the honours for AA Gent. The result sees AA Genk move up to 4th place with 32 points from 20 games. Sporting Charleroi remain second with 39 points.
Lokeren get the better of Antwerp
Sporting Lokeren have earned themselves three valuable points from their trip to Royal Football Club Antwerp.
Goals from Michel on 15 minutes and Hupperts on 61 minutes made for a 2-1 score. Antwerp’s goal came from Owusu on 59 minutes.
The result sees Sporting Lokeren shoot up the table. They are now 11th with 21 points from 20 games. Royal Football Club Antwerp slip back a place and are now 5th in the table with 31 points.