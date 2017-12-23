The different parties at Anderlecht (management, players, coach, staff and fans) generally welcome the change. They are happy the club remains in Belgian hands, while football pundits are happy Coucke is a businessman with football experience, after several years at Ostend, and this is very important, they underline.

Critics highlight his flamboyant style: Coucke makes his own party music (he had a small hit called Couckenbak) and is often seen dancing or even supporting his team standing between the fans.

They argue this may clash with the more sober Anderlecht style, which includes a posh suit. "The playing around is finished, now the serious work begins", Het Nieuwsblad writes.

And imagine - it was unthinkable to see the former strong man at Anderlecht, Roger Vanden Stock, standing between the hard core fans in the stands! Would Coucke do this at Anderlecht, or will he adapt to the "house style"? This left aside, most agree Coucke will be a good captain for the club, a man with intelligence and humour.