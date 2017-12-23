Club Brugge failed in Europe, but are storming through in the Belgian Cup and the domestic competition. Even a challenge at KV Mechelen, feared for their home reputation and now playing more solid football since the arrival of their new coach Aleksandr Jankovic, were no match.

Club Brugge took it 0-3 after a penalty by Dutch midfielder Ruud Vormer (21') and goals by Brazilian striker Wesley (33') and forward Abdulay Diaby (62'). Vormer continues his excellent form and is the league's assist king. The Dutchman is also the big favourite for the Golden Shoe - the annual trophy for the best player in the Belgian league in each calendar year.