Champions Anderlecht humiliated by arch rivals Club Brugge Author: Michaël Torfs

Sun 17/12/2017 - 16:27 Michaël Torfs Club Brugge thrashed defending champions Anderlecht in a classic summit match on Sunday afternoon. Bruges took it 5-0 in a clash of two eternal rivals, and two of Belgium's most successful teams. A serious blow for Anderlecht, who see the gap with leaders Bruges widened to 13 points.

Anderlecht are going through rought times. They just managed to wipe out the 'zero' behind their name in the Champions League - winning their final match in Celtic - but things are not yet working out in the domestic league.

The defending champions were humiliated by their arch rivals Club Brugge 5-0 in Bruges' Jan Breydel Stadium. Abdulay Diaby scored two before the break, with assist king Ruud Vormer adding a third one from the penalty spot after the break. And it was not over yet: striker Jelle Vossen converted another penalty, with Hans Vanaken making the humiliation complete 3 minutes from time.

Brugge are now 13 points ahead of Anderlecht, but Sporting Charleroi can come back to just 6 points if they beat KRC Genk later today.