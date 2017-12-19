Anderlecht are going through rought times. They just managed to wipe out the 'zero' behind their name in the Champions League - winning their final match in Celtic - but things are not yet working out in the domestic league.

The defending champions were humiliated by their arch rivals Club Brugge 5-0 in Bruges' Jan Breydel Stadium. Abdulay Diaby scored two before the break, with assist king Ruud Vormer adding a third one from the penalty spot after the break. And it was not over yet: striker Jelle Vossen converted another penalty, with Hans Vanaken making the humiliation complete 3 minutes from time.

Brugge are now 13 points ahead of Anderlecht, but Sporting Charleroi can come back to just 6 points if they beat KRC Genk later today.